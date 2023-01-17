Ravens hilariously throw Tyler Huntley under the bus after loss to Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens' season came to an end on Sunday night thanks to the heroic antics of Sam Hubbard, Logan Wilson, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Were it not for Wilson stripping the football from Tyler Huntley on a QB sneak where he attempted to dive over the pile and then Hubbard picking the football up and running 98 yards the other way for a touchdown, the Ravens might have won this game and the Bengals would be watching the rest of the playoffs from home.
Following the loss, John Harbaugh and J.K. Dobbins didn't hesitate to throw Huntley under the bus.
Ravens have shown their true colors after losing to the Bengals
While speaking to the media after the game, Harbaugh put the blame for the fumble squarely on Huntley, stating that the quarterback was supposed to go low on the sneak. Yes, the fumble was entirely Huntley's fault but his head coach isn't supposed to SAY that!
If Joe Burrow made the same mistake, do you really think Zac Taylor would come out and say "Yeah, that one was on Joe"? No! Not a great look there, Johnny.
As for Dobbins, he was frustrated with his lack of carries in the games and then tacked on an ugly "We'd have won if we had Lamar" comment. Huntley might have fumbled in an important moment but let's not act like Huntley was a bum during this game. The backup quarterback carved up this solid Bengals defense throughout the game, tossing for 226 yards and two touchdowns while running for another 54 yards.
The Ravens lost this game for a few different reasons and while Huntley's fumble was obviously the game-changing momentum shift that the Bengals needed, Baltimore's loss was a team effort. Their wide receivers dropped key passes, why isn't that being discussed?
Don't get me wrong, this is fun to watch the Ravens rip each other apart, but it's a bad look even for them.
Enjoy your offseason, Baltimore.