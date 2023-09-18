Ravens social media team trolls ESPN experts for picking Bengals to win
Bengals are 0-2 while Ravens move to 2-0
The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a 27-24 final. Losing is bad enough but it was an even worse feeling losing to the Ravens, who are now 2-0 on the year and can hold this over Cincinnati's head until the two meet up again in November.
The Ravens social media team had a field day following the Ravens' win and went right after the ESPN experts who all picked the Bengals to win the game.
The graphic shows nine ESPN experts who picked the Bengals to knock off the Ravens in Week 2 and then a picture of Lamar Jackson celebrating underneath it. The tweet has five devil emojis to really get the point across.
Ravens social media trolling hard after winning vs. Bengals
It's not shocking why people picked the Bengals to win considering they were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl coming into the season. That being said, they had a miserable Week 1 outing while the Ravens dominated their Week 1 match-up. Baltimore clearly didn't like being the underdog for this game.
For now, the Ravens can laugh it up and enjoy their win but hopefully, the Cincinnati Bengals will have the last laugh when the two meet up again for a Thursday night game in November. After two weeks of action, however, the Bengals have dug themselves into quite the hole and will now have to find a way to dig themselves out of it once again.