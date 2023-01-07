Ravens vs. Bengals Anytime TD Scorer Picks: How to Guarantee Yourself $200
The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win over divisional rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at home and you can line your wallets by opting into this insane BetMGM promo:
Over at BetMGM, you can bet $10 and win $200 in bet credits if ONE TD is scored by EITHER TEAM in the game. Here’s how to claim that before I get to my best TD scorer picks.
It’s that simple. Even if you lose your first bet, you still get the $200. And as I said, one TD has been scored in every game this year.
Now, onto my TD picks.
Ravens vs. Bengals Anytime TD Scorer Picks
Tyler Boyd (+170)
The Ravens secondary has made strides, but overall this is still a middling unit that is bottom third in the league in both dropabck success rate and EPA. Boyd has five touchdown grabs this season and I expect the Bengals to try and attack through the air early to pull ahead and force Tyler Huntley (or Anthony Brown for that matter) to pass.
I'll back Boyd, who is the vertical threat in the offense (over 13 yards per catch), to slip loose and haul in a scorer.
Samaje Perine (+350)
Trying to predict the game script, I believe that a fully motivated Bengals team will set the tone and push ahead early. Once there is enough separation against a hapless Ravens offense that is desparate for Lamar Jackson to return, I expect the Bengals offense to rotate in the skill position players and for Perine to get a handful of looks in close as the team hopes to keep Joe Mixon fresh for the postseason next round.
