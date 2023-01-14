Ravens vs. Bengals best NFL prop bets for Sunday Night Football in Wild Card Weekend
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will face-off in NFL Wild Card action on Sunday night.
Lamar Jackson has been all but ruled out, which has moved the betting line in the Bengals favor, up to 8.5 points.
If you don't feel like betting on the spread or total, or maybe you just want to place a few additional bets, let me propose to you some player props for the game.
In this article, I'll break down my top three player props for this weekend's Sunday night Wild Card showdown.
Best NFL prop bets for Ravens vs. Bengals
- Joe Burrow OVER 268.5 passing yards
- J.K. Dobbins UNDER 61.5 rushing yards
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 6.5 receptions (+105)
Joe Burrow OVER 270.5 passing yards
Joe Burrow is averaging 279.7 passing yards per game this season, there's no reason why his passing yardage total should be almost 10 yards lower at 270.5.
In his career, Burrow is averaging a whopping 311.2 yards per game against the Ravens and I have no doubt he'll sniff that number again on Sunday night. The Ravens secondary has struggled all season. Heading into Wild Card Weekend, they rank 19th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 6.7 yards per throw.
Bet on Joey B to have a big game on Sunday.
J.K. Dobbins UNDER 61.5 rushing yards
The strength of the Bengals defense is their ability to stop the run. They rank ninth in opponent yards per carry, keeping their opponents to 4.2 yards per rush. They've been even better as of late, giving up only 3.9 yards per carry over their last three games.
J.K. Dobbins has played once against the Bengals this season, amassing only 44 yards. He'll have to top that by almost 20 yards to go over his rushing total on Sunday.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 6.5 receptions (+105)
Ja'Marr Chase has been on an absolute tear lately. He has surpassed 6.5 catches eight straight games. The last time he failed to reach this number was Week 4 against the Dolphins. So, we're able to get over 6.5 receptions at plus-money? Yes, please.
The Ravens give up 23.2 completions per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. Chase is going to eat on Wild Card Weekend.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.