Ravens vs. Bengals Best Same Game Parlay for Sunday Night Football in Wild Card Weekend
It’s AFC North Football… again. The Ravens and Bengals just played last week and the Bengals won to avoid the coinflip. However, the lost Alex Cappa in the process which is a huge blow to their offensive line that has been stripped down to the studs by injury. That means it’s up to Joe Burrow to drag Cincinnati through the AFC for the second straight year, and he’ll have to start by taking out the Ravens for the third time this season.
The Bengals might be without the left side of their offensive line for the playoffs, but Baltimore has had much worse injury luck.
With Lamar out, the Bengals are big favorites to beat Baltimore for the third time this season, let’s take a look at the odds before I give you my same game parlay for this one.
I’ve constructed this SGP in the FanDuel Sportsbook and it pays out +518; meaning a $25 bet would pay out 129.56.
Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Ravens vs. Dolphins
- Ravens +14.5 vs. Bengals (-205)
- Under 45.5 (-235)
- Joe Burrow Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Joe Burrow 225+ Passing Yards (-320)
Ravens +14.5 vs. Bengals (-205)
Lamar Jackson is out and Tyler Huntley is banged up, but I still like Baltimore to hang around in this game. The Bengals offensive line is a serious concern and I think the Ravens will be able to flush Burrow out of the pocket or kill Cincinnati drives with sacks. It won’t be enough to win the game, and might not even be enough to cover the original 9.5 points, but they just saw this offense and will be able to build a strong gameplan with their talented defense.
Under 45.5 (-235)
The under is 8-0 in the Bengals last eight playoff games and is 4-0 in the Ravens last four playoff games. Familiarity in the postseason is often an advantage defense and the Ravens have a backup QB in this game. Baltimore hasn’t scored over since Lamar Jackson’s injury. Over the final six games of the season, they averaged 12.5 points per game.
Joe Burrow Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Joe Burrow only has one postseason game rushing over this total, that came against Kansas City in the AFC Championship game last season. He ran for 25 yards on five carries, but outside of that he ran for six combined yards in the three other games. However, he took off three times for 10 yards in the final game of the season and I think with the question marks around his offensive line he’ll be forced to tuck it and run a couple times in this one.
Joe Burrow 225+ Passing Yards (-320)
Baltimore has a fantastic run defense, and they held Joe Mixon under 30 yards last week, but they’ve got questions in their secondary. They’ve allowed 232.2 passing yards per game to their opponents and when it matters the most, I can guarantee that Zac Taylor is turning the keys over to Joe Burrow, not handing it off to Mixon or Perine. I wouldn’t be surprised to see 40+ attempts from Burrow.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.