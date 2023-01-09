Ravens vs. Bengals prediction and odds for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Cincinnati will win big)
Let's run it back!
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will face each other at Paycor Stadium for the second straight week, but this time the stakes will be much higher.
The winner will advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and the loser's season will be over.
With Lamar Jackson's status still in the air, how should we bet on this game? Let's dive into the betting odds and then I'll give you my best bet.
Ravens vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total
Now, if you want my best bet, let's dive into it.
Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction and Pick
Lamar Jackson's status is still up in the air. If it's announced that he's not going to play, Bengals -6.5 is going to be a great ticket to have.
But, I'll be honest, even if Jackson does play, I still love the Bengals in this spot. Are we sure that Jackson can just come back from missing half a season and all of a sudden play at an MVP level in a playoff game on the road? I don't think so.
The Bengals have been here before and are poised for another run at the Super Bowl.
Cincinnati didn't play its best game in Week 18, but still managed to handle the Ravens, winning by a final score of 27-16. Now, with a playoff win on the line, expect them to bring their "A" game and leave the Ravens in their dust.
Cincinnati will win big on Sunday night.
