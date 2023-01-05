Ravens vs. Bengals Prediction and Odds for Week 18: Bet $10, Win $200 With an Easy Bet
The Bengals, still recovering from the traumatic events on Monday Night Football, must regroup for a critical game on Sunday when they host the playoff-bound Ravens. Win and Cincy clinches the AFC North and a home field game for the first round of the playoffs. Lose and they'll head on the road as a Wild Card team.
With so much on the line, and Lamar Jackson's status still up in the air, making a betting pick isn't easy. But you can win big either way and I'll tell you how before giving my pick.
Ravens vs Bengals Odds, Spread and Total
Ravens vs Bengals Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to bet given Jackson's status remains unclear. One thing that is clear, however, is the Bengals have been red hot as favorites recently and should continue that trend this week.
Cincy is 9-1 ATS as a favorite over its last 10 games and the one time it failed to cover the spread was on the road. While the -7 number is high, the Bengals have the sixth-highest scoring offense in the NFL and the fifth-best red-zone scoring percentage (66.7%). More important to this game, the Bengals' defense gives up the ninth-fewest rushing yards per game, an area Baltimore will rely even if Jackson plays.
The Ravens defense, meanwhile, is susceptible against the pass, which plays into the Bengals strength. Expect Joe Burrow and the Bengals to break a few big plays in this game and win going away.
PICK: Bengals - 7
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER