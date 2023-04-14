Re-grading the Bengals 2022 NFL Draft class after Year 1
Cam Taylor-Britt
The best pick of the 2022 draft, at least just a year later, has to be Cam Taylor-Britt, who Cincinnati snagged in the second round. The Nebraska cornerback missed the first half of the season due to injury but once he was inserted into the lineup, he made a difference.
Taylor-Britt was especially impressive in the playoffs where he scored a 79.6 overall grade from PFF. The Bengals drafted him to help bolster their secondary and he did just that in the biggest moments and on the brightest stages.
While there were growing pains for the Nebraska product when he was first on the field, his turnaround during the playoffs earns him a high mark in my book.
Grade: A-
Zach Carter
With their third-round pick, the Bengals selected Florida's Zachary Carter and it was a selection that surprised some people. Carter wasn't a big name entering the draft so seeing him go in the third round was a bit of a shock.
Carter appeared in 38% of the defensive snaps and struggled during the regular season. He played better in the playoffs but teams usually expect more out of their third-round picks. That being said, Carter wasn't drafted with the expectations of being a huge playmaker right out of the gate so he wasn't necessarily a disappointment.
For that reason, I'll give him an average grade.