Re-signing Drew Sample shouldn't change any draft plans for Bengals
We hadn't heard much at all about Drew Sample until this week when he worked out with the Cardinals on Wednesday. Then, not even two days later, he re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
I guess all that had to happen was for me to write something on how moving on from Sample is the right move because BAM! Sample is back now.
This might be a move that irritates some fans simply because Sample wasn't worthy of a second-round pick. That being said, he's not a total bum. He might not be a pass-catching threat but the Bengals knew that about him when they drafted him. What Sample does provide is terrific blocking abilities and that can't be understated for this offense.
Drew Sample is back, Bengals fans!
Even with the re-signing of Sample, nothing should change for Cincinnati when it comes to what to do at the tight end position in the draft. They have Irv Smith Jr. as the projected starter and if their best player on the board when they're drafting at No. 28 is a tight end, they should still pull the trigger and make that pick.
Sample clearly isn't a pass-catching threat so if Smith misses time due to injury, he won't be leaned on to step in and be that kind of player. The rookie draft pick will be asked to step into that role.
Sure, Sample was not worthy of spending a second-round pick on but he serves a need for this Bengals team and that's likely what we see from him again in 2023.
Welcome back to the Jungle, Drew!