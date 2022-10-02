Recent Bengals draft picks that simply haven't panned out
Teams aren't going to hit the jackpot on every player they select in the draft. The Cincinnati Bengals are not immune from this and have had plenty of misses when it comes to the NFL Draft.
Let's look at some of the biggest draft misses for the Bengals in recent years.
Jackson Carman
The Bengals surprised some people by passing on Penei Sewell to take Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick and to make up for it, they might have reached on Clemson's Jackson Carman in the second round. Carman played tackle during his time at Clemson but Cincinnati made it clear from the get-go that Carman would be kicked inside to guard.
What transpired was six starts for Carman during his rookie year and him never seizing control of the right guard position. Hakeem Adeniji continued to start at the position and that was not a good thing.
Carman entered training camp this summer as the favorite to win the starting left guard job but ended up losing it to fourth-round rookie Cordell Volson. Carman hit a new low during his Bengals tenure when he was inactive for Week 3 against the Jets and again against the Dolphins in Week 4. He was a huge miss by the Bengals.