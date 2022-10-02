Recent Bengals draft picks that simply haven't panned out
Tyler Shelvin
Fourth-round picks aren't usually discussed as busts or misses since they were Day 3 selections but it's still an early-ish pick where Cincinnati could have found someone to contribute to their team. Tyler Shelvin was not that guy.
The behemoth of a man from LSU appeared in just three games last year and played on just 28% of the defensive snaps during that time with a lot of that work coming in the season finale when the starters were resting. Shelvin didn't even make the 53-man roster for this year.
Wyatt Hubert
Typically I wouldn't include a seventh-round pick on here but Bengals fans never even got to see Wyatt Hubert take a snap in the NFL. The Kansas State product missed his entire rookie season due to a pectoral injury and then opted to retire from football ahead of preseason this year.
Hubert was a stud during his time at Kansas State and he could have been sneaky good had he not gotten injured last summer.