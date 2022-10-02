Recent Bengals draft picks that simply haven't panned out
John Ross
Last but most certainly not least is John Ross, who the Bengals spent a first-round pick on in the 2017 NFL Draft. Were it not for landing Joe Burrow three years later, fans would be even more pained by this draft because the Chiefs traded up to the No. 10 spot and drafted Patrick Mahomes one pick after Ross became a Bengal.
Ross had blazing-fast speed during his collegiate years and it felt like he'd be able to do some damage in this Bengals offense. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case though. The Washington product had one decent year in 2019 when he totaled 506 yards and three touchdowns (he did have seven touchdowns in 2018, for what it's worth) but that was about it when it came to the highlights for Ross.
Ross spent the 2021 season with the Giants but as of this writing is out of the league.
Sometimes teams hit on draft picks and other times they really miss badly. These were some of their biggest recent whiffs.