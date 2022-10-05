Reviewing the Bengals rookies after 2022's first quarter
Cordell Volson (Round 4: Pick 136)
Adding an offensive lineman so late in the draft was a bit of a surprise for Bengals fans but they had gone to work in the offseason in upgrading the unit. Cordell Volson wasn't initially thought of as anything more than a depth piece but hard work pays off and the North Dakota State product found his way into the starting lineup as the left guard.
It was a rough start for Volson but he's settled in recently and currently sits with a PFF grade of 49.6. That's not a great grade but he is definitely improving.
Jeff Gunter (Round 7: Pick 252)
With their final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bengals added Coastal Carolina's Jeff Gunter to their ranks. He worked hard over the summer and landed on the 53-man roster. Not only that but he's seeing playing time as a special teamer, appearing in 38% of the special teams snaps.
Gunter isn't seeing a ton of work on defense but no one is really surprised by that considering he's a seventh-round pick. He's played in just 3% of defensive snaps during his four games with the team.