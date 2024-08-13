Rookies lead list of highest-graded Bengals players from preseason opener
The Cincinnati Bengals benefitted from several solid performances in their 17-14 preseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it's a pair of rookies who lead the list of highest-graded Bengals from the contest.
Those familiar with football coverage know that Pro Football Focus regular rates individual and team performances and then shares the results. That's what they did for the exhibition game with a list of the five Bengals who received the highest grades for their performance.
Two rookies were Cincinnati's highest-graded players in preseason opener
The interesting thing about the list is that it's led by a pair of rookies -- linebacker Maema Njongmeta and cornerback Josh Newton. Cornerback Dax Hill, wide receiver Tee Higgins and guard Cordell Volson round out the rest of the top five.
Njongmeta having the highest grade is especially impressive since he went undrafted in 2024. The Bengals picked him up shortly after the draft, and he's trying to compete for a roster spot. Performances like the one he had against the Bucs should help.
The same thing could be said about Josh Newton, who the Bengals selected in the fifth round of the draft. Newton has a great shot at making Cincinnati's final 53-man roster, especially if he can continue to play as well as he did in the first game for the rest of the preseason.
Dax Hill also clearly performed well in his first game at cornerback after playing the first two seasons of his career at safety. After the Bengals added Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency, the coaching staff thought that Hill would be better-suited switching to corner, and the early returns have been pretty promising.
Cincinnati's starters aren't expected to play at all in the team's second preseason game against the Bears in Chicago, so the young guys like Newton and Njongmeta should get even more of an opportunity to show their stuff. The final roster cut date of August 27 is looming, so how the reserves play over the final two exhibitions will go a long way towards shaping the final roster.