Roquan Smith takes a massive shot at Bengals to make things personal
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was pretty happy about the result. The loss dropped Cincinnati to 0-2 while Baltimore moved to 2-0 and now has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Stripes should they get back in the AFC North race.
Smith, who joined the Ravens in the 2022 season and this is his first full season with Baltimore. Following the Ravens' win, Smith threw some shade in the Bengals' direction, noting that they "talk a lot" and "don't have a lot of respect for a lot of individuals".
Roquan Smith felt disrespected by Bengals, happy to get revenge on them
Coming into this game, the Bengals were 0-1 needing a win while the Ravens were 1-0 but had a lot of injured players. It makes sense why people picked the Bengals to win and why the Bengals were cocky, especially considering their playoff runs in each of the past two seasons.
Smith and the Ravens defense played well, limiting Joe Burrow to 222 yards through the air and picking him off once. They held Ja'Marr Chase to under 40 yards despite being without Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Williams. They looked like the better team.
Smith and the Ravens can laugh all they want now but let's see where things are at with both of these teams when the two meet up again in November.