Roquan Smith perfectly sums up Bengals, Ravens rivalry with just nine words
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens don't like each other. That's not lost on the fans, and it's definitely not lost on the players. A whole lot could be said about the rivalry between the two teams, but Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith needed just nine words to sum it up perfectly.
Just two teams who don't like each other
"They don’t like us, and we don’t like them,” Smith said of the two teams. That's an extremely accurate description that fans of both franchises would probably eagerly agree with. There's certainly no love lost between the two sides.
The bad blood likely stems from the fact that the two teams are in the same division, and thus play each other twice every year. That has been the case since the Ravens' inception in 1996. With so many meetings against each other, some hard feelings are bound to develop.
The Ravens lead the all-time series 30-27, though the Bengals won the only playoff matchup between the two teams in the 2022 postseason. Baltimore won both games against Cincinnati last season, so the Bengals should be hungry for revenge entering their Week 5 meeting.
Games between the Bengals and Ravens have become increasingly intriguing in recent years, as they have become a showcase for two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Joe Burrow and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.. The Ravens grabbed Jackson in the first round in 2018, while the Bengals drafted Burrow with the top overall pick in 2020.
Jackson has preformed extremely well against Cincinnati over the course of his career as he boasts an 8-2 record against the Bengals. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow has a 3-4 record againt Baltimore in the regular season, but a 1-0 record against them in the playoffs. (Jackson was sidelined with an injury for the only playoff game between the teams).
A new chapter will be added to the rivalry in Week 5, and both teams could certainly use a win. The Ravens are fresh off of a win over the Buffalo Bills, but sit at just 2-2 on the season, while the Bengals will be looking for a second straight win after an 0-3 start to the season.