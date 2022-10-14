Run game and other keys to victory for the Bengals in Week 6
Rushing Offense
The Bengals must get the running game going, whether it is with Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, or heaven forbid, Chris Evans.
It could be a struggle against the Saints' secondary. Cincinnati is allowing a league-best 57.4 completion percentage. The Saints are sixth in the NFL, allowing only 59%.
On the other hand, New Orleans has given up the ninth most rushing yards on the year with 650 and sits at the middle of the pack giving up 4.5 yards per carry. There will be gains to be had on the ground. Just ask rookie running back Kenneth Walker II.
Establishing the running threat should allow Joe Burrow more time to get the ball down the field to his talented receivers. However, if the Bengals cannot successfully run the ball, the Saints' formidable secondary will be at an advantage. That advantage will increase if they can pressure Burrow with only three or four pass rushers, which is something Burrow and the offense struggled with against Baltimore.
The Bengals have to get the run going at some point. If not, the offense will be even more predictable moving forward. Sunday would be an excellent time for the ground game to start to turn the corner.