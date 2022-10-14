Run game and other keys to victory for the Bengals in Week 6

#Saints pressures leaders through 5 games, per PFF (they round up on half-sacks):



14 - DE Marcus Davenport (1 sack)

12 - DE Cameron Jordan (4 sacks)



7 - DT David Onyemata, LB Demario Davis (3 sacks)



4 - DT Shy Tuttle (1 sack)

3 - DT Kentavius Street (1 sack), LB Pete Werner