Run game and other keys to victory for the Bengals in Week 6
Offensive Line
The offensive line, individually and collectively, must step up against the Saints' defense. La’el Collins will have to hold up against Cameron Jordan, who has 3.5 sacks and 12 pressures on the season.
Though he has fewer sacks, with only one, Marcus Davenport has provided more pressure with 14. Those pressures can quickly turn into sacks. Jonah Williams or whoever is going to play left tackle must not allow Davenport to get hits and pressures on Burrow, even if it does not result in a sack from Davenport.
The Saints blitz the third-fewest amount amongst all teams and rank 28th in percentage of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The offensive line must be able to sustain their blocks while passing and running.
Odds are, this game will be less about the scheme and more about the offensive linemen being able to block the guy in front of him.
If the offensive line can hold up, Burrow could have an excellent game. Seahawks quarterback, Geno Smith, threw for 268 yards, three touchdowns, and had an excellent QB rating of 139.7. That is good news for Burrow because Seattle’s offensive coordinator Shane Waldron comes from the same Rams coaching staff as does Zac Taylor.
If the Bengals can take care of business in these three areas, that will go a long way to securing a much-needed victory in the Bayou
To paraphrase the greatest Cajun of them all, Remy Lebeau, Without the Bengals, I don’t have much of a life. Who Dey?!