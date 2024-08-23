Running back named Bengals' biggest X-factor for 2024 NFL season
After a promising, albeit relatively quiet rookie campaign, running back Chase Brown will be in line for an expanded role with the Cincinnati Bengals during his second season with the team following the offseason departure of veteran back Joe Mixon.
While newcomer Zack Moss is expected to serve as the team's starting running back, Cincinnati plans to employ a timeshare approach to the position, which means that Brown should see plenty of on-field opportunity. As a result, he was named as Cincinnati's biggest X-factor for the 2024 NFL season by Bleacher Report. Here's some of the provided rationale:
"The Bengals signed Zack Moss in free agency, and he's been a solid, if unspectacular, starter when given the opportunity. The X-factor here is second-year running back Chase Brown. ... Brown didn't see a ton of opportunities as a rookie, but he flashed some breakaway ability, averaging 4.1 yards per carry and 11.1 yards per reception. He could end up being Cincinnati's breakout star this year and should, at a minimum, see an expanded role."
Plenty of reason for optimism when it comes to Chase Brown
There are a couple reasons for optimism when it comes to Brown after his rookie season. Sure, he compiled just 44 attempts for 179 yards last year, but that equates to a respectable 4.06 yards per carry. If Brown can maintain that same average over a larger workload, he would prove extremely productive.
Plus, he also flashed an ability to be effective as a receiver. Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. That's a skill set that the Bengals could definitely tap into more in 2024.
Brown took some reps with the first-team offense throughout training camp, and he apparently looked pretty good, at least according to his teammates, like veteran tackle Orlando Brown.
"If I could play fantasy football, I'd take [Chase Brown] as my first running back," Brown said of Chase. "He's going to have a year. I guarantee it. Special talent, special player."
That's some pretty high praise from a veteran like Brown, but he's certainly not alone in expecting big things from Chase Brown in his second season.