Running back named Bengals most 'underappreciated' player
Who is the most underappreciated player on the Cincinnati Bengals? According to NFL.com's Gennaro Filice, it's second-year running back Chase Brown.
Here's what Filice had to say about Brown:
"But over the final six weeks of last season, Brown showcased his ability as a rusher/receiver, piling up 173 yards on the ground and 149 through the air, including a 54-yard catch-and-run touchdown. He displayed nice burst and tackle-breaking ability, bringing some needed juice to the Bengals’ backfield.
"In March, Cincinnati traded Mixon to Houston and signed veteran back Zack Moss. While Moss could start the 2024 campaign as Cincy’s early-down/goal-line hammer, I expect Brown to continue making his mark as a versatile playmaker -- and don’t be surprised if he increasingly takes over the timeshare."
A larger role for Brown in 2024
Despite relatively pedestrian stats, there are reasons to be excited about what Brown showed as a rookie. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry, which is a respectable number, especially for a first-year player. Plus, he was showed an ability to be effective as a receiver.
Brown caught 14 passes (out of 15 targets) for 156 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. That's an average of over 11 yards per reception -- or a first down and change every time he caught the ball. That's a skill set that the Bengals should definitely tap into more in 2024.
While Zack Moss is expected to be Cincinnati's starting running back, Brown should also get ample on-field opportunity, as the team plans to utilize a timeshare approach in the backfield.
With his inaugural campaign behind him, Brown already feels more comfortable, and confident, in Cincinnati's offensive scheme.
“This is my second time around so the playbook’s not new, the coaches aren’t new, the guys in the locker room aren’t all new, so you kind of feel like you’re at home and that’s kind of how I feel right now,” Brown said. “But what I want to do most is just build on last year — kind of turned it on more at the end of last season —and just help this team win games in any way possible and just be a complete player.”
Keep an eye on Brown in 2024.