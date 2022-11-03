Sam Hubbard brings up an excellent point about the Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals went into Cleveland on Halloween night and got their butts whooped by the Browns. It's become a trend that Bengals fans have grown tired of.
The loss dropped Cincinnati to 0-3 in the AFC North and 4-4 overall. They have one more game before their BYE week and if they win this weekend against the Panthers (who they're big favorites against), they'll be in the exact same spot they found themselves in last year when they got to the BYE week.
Sam Hubbard pointed this out after the 34-13 loss to Cleveland and while circumstances are obviously much different between last year and this year, he is right. There's certainly still time to right the ship and get this team back on track.
"Our record going into the BYE last year was 5-4. We've got an opportunity to be in the same position and that's what we're going to do. "- Sam Hubbard
Bengals in a similar situation from a year ago
Now, of course, the biggest thing Bengals fans might point to with this quote is that this year's squad hasn't been as lucky in the injury department that last year's team was. Chidobe Awuzie and Ja'Marr Chase are two of the team's best players and Awuzie is out for the year while Chase's absence made the offense look dreadful.
If the Bengals manage to take care of business against Carolina, they will be back over .500 and enter the BYE week with a winning record. Hubbard was a big part in the team's magical run to the Super Bowl last year so he and the rest of the guys on the roster know the work that has to be put in to get this team to that level again.
It won't be easy but it's absolutely possible.