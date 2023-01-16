Sam Hubbard makes NFL history with this Bengals play
You just have to see it to believe it. During the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Wild Card playoff game, defensive end Sam Hubbard made NFL history at a time when his team needed it most. It's been a classic AFC North rivalry game so far with everything on the line as the Bengals make their case to make back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.
The Bengals' defense, on a crucial goal-line situation, did the unthinkable and allowed Hubbard to make NFL history that will be remembered for many years to come. Take a look yourself to see it in all its epic glory below.
Sam Hubbard has the longest fumble recovery for a TD in NFL Playoffs history
That's right ladies and gentlemen, this play is now officially in the NFL history books. Hubbard recovered the fumble and returned it for a TD that was 98 yards. It's officially the longest fumble recovery for a touchdown in NFL Playoff history, the longest go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter in playoff history, and Hubbard tied for fourth with the longest defensive touchdown in playoff history.
Hopefully, this helps put more momentum for the Bengals to leave this game victorious. Hubbard's epic defensive play also set some franchise records. It's the longest touchdown in Bengals' playoff history as this current team continues to set and break records in the postseason with ease.