Seahawks vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Keep backing Ja’Marr Chase)
Breaking down the best players to bet to find the end zone in the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense broke out in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, putting up 34 points in a much-needed win.
Ja’Marr Chase found the end zone three times in the win, and he’s looking like a great option to hit paydirt every week if he sees as many looks as he did in Week 5.
This week, Cincy has a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who are 3-1 and coming off a bye. I have some touchdown scorer picks for this game, including two Bengals that could find the end zone.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Seahawks vs. Bengals
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Joe Burrow
- Kenneth Walker III
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer
It’s hard not to bet on Ja’Marr Chase to find the end zone after he did so three times in Week 5.
While Seattle enters this game with a 3-1 record, the team’s defense is best against the running game – leading the NFL in opponent yards per carry.
Meanwhile, Seattle has allowed the 14th most yards per attempt through the air this season. Chase is matchup-proof, and if the Bengals don’t have Tee Higgins in Week 6, Chase should go off again.
Joe Burrow anytime touchdown scorer
At +475 odds, I think there is a reason to take a shot on Burrow in this game after he carried the ball four times in Week 5.
Burrow had five rushing touchdowns last season, and while his calf injury has limited him, this could be a matchup where he sneaks one into the end zone.
The Bengals quarterback may have to throw more in the red zone against the league’s top run defense, but that also opens up chances to scramble and hit paydirt. With Higgins’ status up in the air, Burrow is a decent bet at these odds.
Kenneth Walker III anytime touchdown scorer
If we’re going to take a Seahawks player to find the end zone, running back Kenneth Walker III is the best bet.
The second-year running back has found the end zone in three straight games for Seattle, and he should be fresh in this game off the bye week.
Walker has five scores over this three-game stretch, and he gets the ball a ton – averaging 16 carries and two receptions per game.
I think he will find the end zone again in Week 6.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.