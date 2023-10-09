Seahawks vs. Bengals Week 6 Opening Odds Indicate Cincy is Back
Cincinnati is now a 2.5-point favorite over Seattle in Week 6 after being a 3-point favorite over Arizona last week
The Bengals offense looked electric for the first time this season in a big Week 5 win over Arizona and it seems like oddsmakers are buying into it.
Cincinnati is a 2.5-point favorite (-145 moneyline odds) at home against a Seattle team that has won three straight games and is fresh off a bye week.
Let’s dig into the odds a little deeper to see if we can find some betting value on these opening odds.
Seahawks vs. Bengals Week 6 Opening Odds
Cincinnati was only a 3-point favorite over Arizona this past week, but covered that spread with ease.
Now they’ll have to cover a nearly identical spread against a much more formidable opponent.
However, this still could be a good matchup for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to establish control.
Seattle has allowed 280 passing yards per game (30th in NFL) and 28.3 completions per game (32nd in NFL).
But the Seahawks have been explosive, too, scoring 24+ points in three straight games and are 4th in the NFL in points per play.
If you’re not comfortable backing Cincinnati on the spread or moneyline, you could instead look into betting on over 46 total points.
Neither defense has been particularly stout this season and this game features some of the sport’s brightest stars, including Chase, Joe Mixon, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and more.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
