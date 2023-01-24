Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts.
In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
Which is why you need to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. Take a look below.
Joe Burrow: Joey Franchise
Joe Burrow is the franchise in the Queen City. As worn by CJ Uzomah!
Joe Burrow: The Window Is Always Open
"The window is my whole career ... our Window is always open." Joe Brrr!
Send Those Refunds
So much for the conference title game being in Atlanta.
Joe Burrow: Snow Burrow
No matter the weather, Joe Burrow is always Joe Cool!
Zero Chance
Zero chance, huh? Don't tell Cincinnati that.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting, when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt for just $32 to Wear The Moment and tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.