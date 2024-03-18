Sheldon Rankins reveals two key reasons why he signed with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their defensive line in free agency with the addition of Sheldon Rankins, and the veteran defensive tackle has some extremey high expectations for the team in 2024.
“[It’s] a team that's truly capable of going and winning it all,” Rankins said of the Bengals at his introductory press conference. “A few years ago this team was in the Super Bowl and we’ve got all the makings to make that kind of run again. So, I’m looking forward to it."
Playing for a team that he thinks has a legitimate shot at the game's ultimate goal was one of the main reasons why Rankins decided to sign in Cincinnati after spending last season as a member of the Houston Texans.
The other key reason was because he felt valued by Cincinnati, a place he's eager to make his new NFL home.
"[It's] a place that feels like home," Rankins said. "A place that truly wants me and wants to display my abilities, on the field and off the field, as a leader, as a player."
An important defensive addition
Rankins was a needed addition for Cincinnati's defense, especially after they lost defensive tackle D.J. Reader to the Detroit Lions in free agency. Rankins' experience and versatility on the line should help alleviate the loss of Reader and add to the team's overall depth at the position.
Improving on the defensive side of the ball was clearly a priority for Cincinnati's front office heading into the offseason. In addition to Rankins, the Bengals also helped to secure the secondary with the additions of Geno Stone and Vonn Bell.
The team hasn't neglected the offense either, as the Bengals added running back Zack Moss and tight end Mike Gesicki, among others, to provide quarterback Joe Burrow with some more weapons to work with.