Sheldon Rankins shares sky-high expectations for Bengals in 2024
Sheldon Rankins had high expectations for the Cincinnati Bengals when he signed with the team in free agency in March, and so far nothing he has seen since signing has made him want to temper those expectations. If anything, his confidence in the organization has only increased.
"Super Bowl or bust"
"I think we're really good," Rankins said after doing some on-field work with the team. "Just seeing the guys out there. The way they're moving around. Seeing the level of talent in our room, I'm really ecstatic about what we can do. Super Bowl or bust. That was part of my decision coming here.
"Once you get here, you can feel it in the building," he added. "The way people talk, the way people act. The way people treat you. First class all the way around. Everything is geared to playing in February in New Orleans."
Rankins, 30, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with Cincinnati, and he plans to prove that the organization made a sound investment.
"I understand the nature of the business," Rankins said. "When you sign a guy and pay a guy and get the kind of money I was fortunate to receive from them, I understand the things they expect from me, and they aren't near the expectations I keep for myself. I'm looking to be a prime-time guy for them."
When it comes to his role, Rankins envisions himself as a three-down player on the defensive line for the Bengals.
"I have zero doubt in myself to be a dominant three-down guy.," he said. "Go play against the run, and on third down make money as a pass rusher. Zero doubt in anything I can do at this point in my career."
Rankins appears to be entering his first season in Cincinnati both confident and motivated. That's a good combination.