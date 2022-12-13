Should Bengals fans be worried about Germaine Pratt's tweet?
The Cincinnati Bengals might have won on Sunday but that hasn't stopped fans from being a bit worried about what Germaine Pratt tweeted shortly after the game.
"Need to play 3rd down too much money left on the table" Pratt wrote up in a tweet. The message has left fans wondering if there's a reason to panic.
Pratt played in 81% of the defensive snaps on Sunday and Jay Morrison noted that he appeared in eight third downs, which was his second-most of the year (he appeared in nine third-down snaps in the blowout win over Atlanta).
Germaine Pratt wants more playing time and that's okay.
Truthfully, I don't have an issue with what Pratt said. The former third-round pick out of North Carolina State is hitting free agency this offseason so of course he wants to be play on the more important snaps. That's where he's going to stand out the most for making big plays.
On the year, Pratt has 83 tackles, five defended passes, one forced fumble, one interception, and one sack through 12 starts. He had a huge fumble recovery against the Chiefs in Week 13 that helped the Bengals eek out a close win against one of the best teams in the league. This guy has been a rockstar for the Bengals defense and he wants to showcase that on the most important snaps of the game.
It's going to be hard for the Bengals to retain Pratt in the offseason, especially with the other key players they're going to be due to pay in the next year or two (Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson, to name a few). Pratt has shown that he's deserving of a nice payday and that might not come with the Bengals, unfortunately.
Pending free agents are naturally going to want to display what they can do on the biggest stages and Germaine Pratt is no different. He wants to get paid this offseason and his play this season should allow him to earn a nice contract.