Should the Bengals consider this proposed Tee Higgins trade to Jets?
A trade involving Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has yet to materialize this offseason, and at this point it seems somewhat unlikely that one will. But hey, crazier things have happened in the NFL.
With Higgins being moved this offseason still in the realm of possibilities, Bleacher Report cooked up a mock trade involving Highins and the New York Jets. In the deal, the Bengals would send Higgins to the Jets in exchange for a second-round and third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here's what B/R had to say about the proposed deal:
The Jets have chased plenty of big names in the past and Higgins would provide a massive upgrade to the offense. New York could use Higgins as a season-long rental, or look to ink him to a large contract so that he and Wilson can lead the offense for years, even after Rodgers departs.
The Jets have an extra third-round pick in 2025 that will surely help them in any trade negotiations. It could send a few Day 2 picks to Cincinnati so that it can recoup something if the Higgins negotiations sour.
Does this deal make sense for Cincinnati?
This deal certainly makes sense for the Jets, as it would provide them with an additional weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But, what about for the Bengals? At this point in time, it doesn't seem like the deal would make too much sense for Cincinnati.
The Bengals have been clear that they think they're a better team with Higgins out on the field, which they are. With a healthy Joe Burrow back in the mix, Cincinnati has legitmate Super Bowl aspirations in 2024, and losing a key contributor on the offensive end for future draft capital wouldn't help them get there. The picks are decent, for sure, but Higgins gives them a better chance to contend in '24 than the picks do.
At this point, the most realistic scenario is that Higgins plays out the season in Cincinnati and then perhaps signs elsewhere next offseason.