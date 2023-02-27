Should Tyler Boyd consider wanting to leave the Bengals this offseason?
There is a lot of speculation about what the Cincinnati Bengals should do with Tyler Boyd this off-season. Hopefully, he stays in Cincinnati. However, with most people concentrating on why it could be good for the team to move on, there are reasons why it could be beneficial for Boyd to leave and hit free agency.
First, with his contract up in 2024, maybe Boyd will want to test the free agent waters in hopes of “securing the bag.” He and his representatives could believe there is more guaranteed money to be had elsewhere by hitting the market a year younger.
There are only five receivers 30 years old or over who have an annual salary higher than Boyd’s current contract: Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, Tyler Lockett, and Adam Thielen. Hitting the market at 29 rather than 30 could be a difference of a few million guaranteed dollars.
Boyd is currently the 31st highest-paid receiver by yearly average, according to Over the Cap. However, he is by far the receiver with the lowest fullest guaranteed dollars in that range. The next closest is Thielen with $13 million. Perhaps a new contract with another team could fetch him more guaranteed dollars, even if the per-year average is less.
The other possibility is that Boyd could want to be a number one or two for a team. This is what happened when Marvin Jones and Mohammed Sanu became free agents. Jones left the Queen City for the Motor City and Sanu signed with the Falcons.
The Bengals and Lions had comparable contracts on the table for Jones in 2016 but Jones wanted to be a bigger part of an offense. He thought that would be the case coming off the heels of Calvin Johnson retiring. Sanu was intent on leaving from the start of free agency in hopes of landing a more prominent role. Coincidentally, 2016 was also the year that the Bengals drafted Boyd who inexplicably fell to the second round.
If Boyd, who many believe could be a top receiving option on several teams, sees himself as a "one," perhaps he would be the one to approach the Bengals about possibly moving on. When talking about Boyd, too often we hear he is a “slot” receiver. But he is a great receiver no matter where he lines up on the field. He could get a chance to show off his skills as an overall great receiver with another club.
His popularity is high around the league. He is considered one of, if not the best slot receiver in the NFL. Also, teams know that he is an unselfish player.
After Cincinnati drafted Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in consecutive drafts, Boyd continued to work and play without the slightest hint of unhappiness. Any interested team would know they are getting an excellent receiver who works hard and bring no issues as far as the locker room is concerned. Boyd would be sure to have many suitors if he were to hit free agency.
With the potential cap savings combined with having Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on the roster, it is easy to understand why the Bengals might think about moving on from Boyd. This is especially the case if you consider Boyd to be a “slot receiver” but also call for Chase to be lined up in different spots, which means using him more in the slot.
On the other hand, the potential of being a “number two” or possibly even a “number one” along with the possibility of a new contract before he hits 30 is something that could be good for Boyd. A larger role and more guaranteed money could be in store for the star wideout, which is good for the business of Tyler Boyd, LLC.
No matter what happens, this offseason has shown that Boyd is a fan favorite and nobody wants to see him go. However, if he were to change teams this offseason, via free agency so he gets to choose his next destination, it could be a big win for him as well.
We love the Bengals 3,000. Who Dey?!