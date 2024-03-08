Skip Bayless has a controversial Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes take
Shocking, right?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is considered by many to be the best quarterback in the NFL. However, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless doesn't fall into that group. Bayless, known for his controversial takes, thinks that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is superior.
Bayless has stated this opinion publicly before, and he recently doubled down on it on his podcast, despite the fact that Mahomes led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years last month.
Bayless cited some stats to back up his argument -- specifically how both players fared against the San Francisco 49ers' defense this past season. He also tried to point out some of Mahomes' relatively pedestrian performances in important games.
“After the Super Bowl, I got into it with my guys Keyshawn [Johnson] and Michael Irvin about how I still believe with all my heart and soul that Joe Burrow is better than Patrick Mahomes," Bayless said. Maybe just a little better, but just better than Patrick Mahomes. And I can back it up and I can prove it.
". . . All [Burrow] did against that same 49ers defense that Mahomes struggled against, all Joe Burrow did against that defense was play the best quarterback game I saw all season long."
Those quotes were just a part of Bayless' full monologue, which you can see below:
Listen, a man is entitled to his opinion, and Bayless clearly isn't backing down from his. For what it's worth, Burrow was indeed excellent against San Fransisco last season. In that late October game, he threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and he didn't turn the ball over at all.
Now, was that performance reason enough to declare Burrow better than Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl MVP? Probably not. But, Bayless' whole schtick is to get people riled up about his opinions, and there's probably some Chiefs fans out there who got annoyed with this one.