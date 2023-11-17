Social media reactions to Bengals losing Joe Burrow for the 2023 season
Joe Burrow will miss the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist. It's a devastating blow to a Cincinnati Bengals team that had Super Bowl aspirations entering the season. The Bengals have a lot of key players nearing the end of their rookie deals so this year felt like their best chance to finally hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
With the news hitting the NFL world, let's take a look at how people on social media reacted to the news.
Social media reacts to Burrow injury
This really is unfortunate, as just a few weeks ago, Burrow was wheeling and dealing. He had the Bengals looking like one of the best teams in the league. Life comes at you fast.
Career journeyman back-up Chase Daniel weighed in with the logic only a backup quarterback could offer. He says that position is so important teams should pony up on good backups.
Burrow is one of many starting quarterbacks to go down and miss the rest of the year. Kirk Cousins, Anthony Richardson, and Aaron Rodgers are just a few names to have gone down during the course of the season.
Cousins also spoke to the media while Burrow was doing the same. Cousins was yet another quarterback who went down with an injury and will miss the rest of the year.
Chiefs fans are bummed to see Burrow go down, even if he has had KC's number during his time in Cincinnati. The rivalry has become must-see TV.
Lastly, there are the fans who are using memes to cope with their feelings. Burrow is a special player and now he can't guide the Bengals to the playoffs for a third straight year. This is a tough time for Bengals fans so let people grieve in their own way.