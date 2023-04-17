This source puts a damper on Bengals potentially landing Michael Mayer in draft
Cincinnati Bengals fans would love nothing more than to see Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer fall to the team at pick 28. While the team signed Irv Smith Jr. in free agency, his injury concerns mean that the Bengals might still need to add a tight end as early as the first day of the draft.
Mayer would be a dream come true for this offense but unfortunately, there's no guarantee that he'll fall to the end of the first round. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, a source told him that "I just can't see Dallas passing" when it comes to Mayer, who he had the Cowboys spending the 26th overall pick on.
The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz in the offseason so the need for a tight end is certainly there for them. With them sitting ahead of Cincinnati in the draft, if Mayer is on the board and the 'Boys truly wouldn't pass on Mayer, then he won't be lasting until pick 28.
Bengals might not have a shot at Michael Mayer
Fortunately, getting a tight end in the first round of the draft isn't the biggest priority for Cincinnati. The team is honestly in a good spot in the sense that they don't have any glaring holes on the roster. They're in a position where they can draft the best player available and that's a great spot to be in.
That being said, Mayer would be a great fit for this offense. He's coming off a season where he had 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 12.1 yards per catch.
Yes, the Bengals signed Smith in free agency but he's only signed to a one-year deal so why not draft a tight end early so that Cincy doesn't have to be in this same situation again next year? Mayer could be their franchise tight end if he's there at 28 but if the source is correct and Dallas won't pass on him, that dream might be dashed.