Special Bengals FanDuel, DraftKings Ohio Promo: Claim $500 FREE Before Offer Ends
The Bengals are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. With both the playoffs AND legal sports betting in Ohio coming soon, now is the perfect time to claim the $500 free available to Bengals fans from three different sportsbooks. As a bonus, you'll get three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as today!
Here's how each offer works and what to do:
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook before January 1, you'll receive $200 in free bets on launch day to use as you please! No bet is required, just sign up and the money is yours!
Follow these easy steps and you'll secure your free $200:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Enjoy your day!
Yup, as long as you sign up and complete the identity verification, your account will be credited with $200 free once Ohio launches sports betting on January 1.
No deposit or further action is necessary. Get signed up with this link, then you're good to go!
Only new DraftKings users in Ohio can claim this sensational promo, so sign up for DraftKings now to jumpstart your betting career with $200 free!
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promo for Bengals fans too: a free $100 for signing up PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass!
Use this link to sign up for FanDuel and complete the identity verification, then you're good to go.
Not only will you receive $100 in free bets on January 1, but you'll also get three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up!
If you're itching for some NBA action, you can enjoy all the league has to offer as soon as tonight! That'll help you scout out teams to prepare for spending your free bets in a couple of weeks too.
You must be a new FanDuel user and only a limited time remains. Sign up for FanDuel now to get $100 and three months of NBA League Pass free!
BetMGM Ohio
BetMGM has a free $200 ready for Bengals fans too, and it's just as easy to claim as the two offers above.
All you have to do is sign up for BetMGM with this link and verify your identity, then you're set!
Once sports betting launches on January 1, you'll have $200 in free bets waiting for you to use however you want. There's no further action needed!
You're so close to betting legally on your favorite teams. Whether you want to back the Bengals in the playoffs or look elsewhere, that $200 is yours to bet freely.
You must be a new BetMGM user in Ohio to claim your free $200. Sign up for BetMGM now while you still have the chance!
The holidays came early this year thanks to the generosity of these three sportsbooks. In only a few minutes, you'll get yourself a guaranteed $500 in free bets and three free months of NBA League Pass! Don't be the only Bengals fan to miss out on this kind of glorious gift and sign up for each sportsbook now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.