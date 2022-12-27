Special FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Get $100 PLUS NBA League Pass FREE
The Bengals have their biggest game of the season this week, taking on the Bills hoping to close ground in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. The timing couldn't be better, as Ohio happens to launch legal sports betting on the same day! That means now is the time to act and claim FanDuel Sportsbook's exceptional Ohio promo: $100 in bet credits PLUS three free months of NBA League Pass!
Here's how the offer works and how to claim it, as well as my favorite Bengals vs. Bills bet below:
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
If you sign up for FanDuel before January 1, you'll receive $100 in bets on Ohio's launch day this Sunday! As a bonus, you'll also get three free months of NBA League Pass!
All you have to do is follow these easy steps and you'll be set for launch day:
1. Sign up for FanDuel with this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Sit back and relax!
Yup, your part couldn't be easier! Provided you sign up and verify your identity, you'll get $100 in bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.
Given the Cavaliers' spectacular start to the season, you won't want to miss a minute of the action this NBA season. Thanks to FanDuel, you won't!
You've waited to so long to legally bet on your favorite teams and the time is finally here. Make sure your wait was worth it by securing an extra $100 to build that bankroll!
Only new FanDuel users in Ohio can claim this promo and you're nearly out of time! Sign up for FanDuel now to get $100 in bets and three free months of NBA League Pass before it's too late!
Before I get into my best bet, here are several other special promos you can claim ahead of January 1 too:
Best NFL Week 17 Bengals vs. Bills Bet
I'm thrilled about this matchup and think the Bengals are going to win outright. Simply put, Cincinnati is the better football team right now.
The Bengals are an amazing 12-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 13 games, including covering in seven straight games. Buffalo, meanwhile, is just 3-6 ATS in its last nine.
As strange as it is to say, Josh Allen may be Buffalo's biggest issue right now. He's turned the ball over in seven of his last nine games, and Cincinnati's opportunistic defense will be able to take advantage.
Cincy averages 6.3 yards per play at home (3rd in the NFL), and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's second-half adjustments have continuously propelled the Bengals to victories over great teams.
Expect the Bengals to pick up an eighth straight cover and win a critical game to spoil Buffalo's hopes at the No. 1 seed.
Whether you're backing the Bengals with me or prefer a different bet in the game, just be sure to first claim FanDuel Sportsbook's fantastic promo ahead of Sunday. Legal sports betting has finally arrived in Ohio, so jumpstart your betting career and sign up for FanDuel now!
