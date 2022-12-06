Stats from the Bengals' critical Week 13 win vs Chiefs that had us cheering
The Cincinnati Bengals won their third straight game against the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling showdown between two MVP-caliber quarterbacks.
Patrick Mahomes is probably sick and tired of seeing stripes now. Joe Burrow and the Bengals matched Mahomes and the Chiefs stride for stride and somehow pulled away with a victory again, cementing their status as serious playoff contenders in 2022.
What was supposed to be a revenge game for Mahomes turned sour at the end, and almost all would agree that the Bengals were simply the better team in Week 13.
Here are the most impressive stats from the game.
No turnovers
Travis Kelce has got to be shaking his head after this one. Kelce recorded a pivotal fumble in the fourth quarter that resulted in the Bengals' go-ahead touchdown.
Cincinnati, on the other hand, played a completely clean game. Burrow threw two touchdowns and no picks. The running back corps didn't record any fumbles, and the receivers also held onto the ball -- although Tyler Boyd had that god-awful drop in the end zone. That was sickening to see, but all in all, a turnover-free game from the Bengals.
Burrow sacked once
The biggest question of this past offseason has finally been answered: Yes, the Bengals have a good offensive line. Burrow only got sacked once on Sunday and was afforded plenty of time and space behind a stout front five who kept him protected all game.
In general, when Burrow doesn't get sacked, the Bengals win. That's just a fact.
La'el Collins spoke a bit about the Bengals' "special" offensive line after Week 13, and it seems as though the O-line unit has finally (finally!) come together this far into the season.
Samaje Perine 100+ yards rushing
Bengals' Samaje Perine is quickly turning into the star of the season at his rate of production. The backup running back filled in for Joe Mixon yet again in Week 13 and put together an efficient performance.
Perine rushed for 106 yards, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and added six catches for 49 yards.
The pass-catching back has kept Cincy's run game going despite Mixon's absence, and one could even argue that...he's doing better than Mixon? A hot take for sure, but the evidence is there.
Over the past four games, the Bengals have posted 563 rushing yards for an average of roughly 141 yards per matchup. It's easy to take a trusty backup like Perine for granted, but now he's finally getting the recognition he deserves.
Ja'Marr Chase leading receiver
We missed you. Ja'Marr Chase returned in his first game back since Week 7, and what a impact he made in Week 13.
Chase had been dealing with a hip issue that saw him miss five weeks of the season and was finally cleared to play against the Chiefs. The 2021 first-rounder led the team with seven catches for 97 yards, though he wasn't able to nab a touchdown.
Still, Chase showed why he's still one of the best wide receivers in the league right now, and when he's paired with Joe Burrow, the duo is nearly unstoppable.
It just feels so good to see him back on the field.
Can't say the Bengals' wins over the Chiefs are just pure luck anymore. See you in the AFC Championship, Pat.