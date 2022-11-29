Stats from the Bengals' Week 12 win that were absolutely incredible
The Cincinnati Bengals took care of business against the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans this weekend in what was an impressive 20-16 win. In a game that the Titans probably had circled on their calendar for six months, the Bengals left Nashville with a win and control their own destiny when it comes to the playoffs.
There was a lot to like in this victory so let's take a look at some of the stats that had us leaping for joy.
Tee Higgins 114 receiving yards and 1 TD
I'll admit that I was worried in Week 9 when the Bengals couldn't get anything going offensively without Ja'Marr Chase on the field. Since that game, however, Tee Higgins has been on fire and he continued to show that he's WR1 caliber against the Titans.
Higgins is going to cost a lot of money to keep and the Bengals might have to give him a new contract this offseason unless they want a Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams kind of situation. Higgins has earned a new contract so it'll be up to the Bengals if they want to pay him a boatload of money or not.
Only 1 sack allowed on Burrow
The offensive line hasn't been perfect this season but it's not hard to see that they're getting to where they need to be. The interior, in particular, has been terrific and that includes rookie left guard Cordell Volson, who now has a 52.7 PFF grade on the year. This shows that the fourth-round rookie is improving.
The last time the Bengals and Titans faced off, Tennessee's pash rush dropped Burrow nine times. We've seen how much better Joey Franchise is when he has time to throw the ball and that was put on display during Sunday's win. Good job, o-line!
Derrick Henry only 38 rushing yards
Okay so Henry did have a huge catch and run but the Bengals made sure that he did not beat them on the ground. He was held to just 38 yards and it's not as though Tennessee wasn't trying to get King Henry going -- they handed the ball off to him 17 times. That Bengals d-line did not let him get through and it was awesome to see them slow down one of the league's best running backs.
It was an all-around impressive performance from the Bengals and now, with the Ravens losing to the Jaguars, both teams sit 7-4 on the year. While Baltimore's schedule is much favorable down the stretch, if the Bengals continue to play like they did on Sunday, not many teams are going to be able to beat them.