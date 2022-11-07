Stats from Bengals Week 9 victory that made us smile
The Cincinnati Bengals got back into the win column with a 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Don't let the final score fool you -- this game was never close. In fact, the Bengals sat their starters after getting out to a 42-0 lead. The Panthers scored 21 points in garbage time and never had a chance to win this one.
With the game in the books and the stripes now sitting at 5-4 on the year, let's check out some stats that made us jump for joy.
Joe Mixon 211 yards from scrimmage and 5 total TD
While he'll say otherwise, Mixon heard the chatter about how he was washed and he bounced back with a vengeance in Week 9. The poor Panthers had to be on the other end of this electric performance by the former third-round pick.
Mixon had four total touchdowns in the first half alone (three rushing, one receiving) and then tacked on a fifth touchdown in the second half before he was given the rest of the day off. He had 153 yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns and then 58 yards through the air with another touchdown.
It was one hell of a performance by Mixon and one that he needed.
464 total yards of offense
After a rough outing against the Browns on Monday night, it was important for the Cincinnati offense to have a much better performance against the Panthers and that they did! I already touched on Mixon's performance but the rest of the offense played pretty flawless too, as Joe Burrow had just six incompletions, no turnovers, and was sacked just one time.
Meanwhile, in the receiving game, Tee Higgins had the kind of game that fans were hoping he'd have last week with 60 yards through the air. Tyler Boyd had 44 yards and Hayden Hurst had 35 yards. Burrow got everyone involved and that was excellent to see considering people thought this offense couldn't survive without Ja'Marr Chase after last week's debacle.
35-0 at half time
I'll admit that I was worried about this game turning into a shootout, even if P.J. Walker was the starting quarterback on the other sideline. The reason I was worried is that the Bengals obviously have their fair share of injuries in the secondary and Walker had shown that he could make some nifty throws.
The secondary is still a concern moving forward but they weren't an issue in this game. Walker had just nine yards passing through the first half and then was benched in favor of Baker Mayfield. While Mayfield was able to help the Panthers put some points on the board, the secondary held up and that's a reason to celebrate.
There was a lot of good from this game but these were the stats that had fans the most excited.