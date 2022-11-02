Stats that made us sick to our stomach in Week 8 loss to Browns
There wasn't much good from the Cincinnati Bengals' blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. It took until the fourth quarter for the stripes to put points on the board and once again, Cleveland had Cincy's number.
Let's take some time to dive into the stats that really made us vomit.
5 sacks on Burrow
The offensive line had played better in recent weeks but that all went to hell this past Monday night when Myles Garrett and the Browns defense demolished the new-look unit. Jonah Williams had a really rough day at the office but the o-line as a whole surrendered five sacks on Joe Burrow and allowed him to get hit two more times.
We saw that Burrow can get past having a bad o-line but last year's unit did cost the team a Super Bowl title. If they continue to play this poorly, it's going to be hard for the Bengals to make any kind of dent in the AFC this year.
Defense surrendered 172 rushing yards
The Browns are not a team one wants to fall behind to because of their ability to run the ball incredibly well. That proved to be the case on Monday night, as the Browns took an 8-0 lead and never looked back. Their smothering run game continued to rush the ball down the Bengals' throats and it worked.
At the end of the night, the Cincinnati defense was gashed on the ground, allowing 172 rushing yards. Nick Chubb finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns while Kareem Hunt rushed for 42 yards.
The run defense hasn't been very good recently and that's not a good sign with all of the injuries starting to pile up on the roster. Fortunately, D.J. Reader should be back in a few weeks.
Tee Higgins tallying 49 yards
Ja'Marr Chase was unavailable for this game so it was a chance for Tee Higgins to show that he could be the WR1 in the Bengals offense and, unfortunately, he didn't deliver. Higgins finished the night with just three catches for 49 yards and while he did score a touchdown, it wasn't until the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach.
2 turnovers by offense
Since throwing four picks in the first game of the season, Joe Burrow had only thrown one in the following five games. He threw one on the first drive during the Monday night game and that felt like the beginning of the end for the stripes, as it was basically all downhill after that promising first drive.
The second turnover came when Burrow didn't have time to make anything happen and was hit and fumbled. The Browns recovered and the frustrations continued.
What sucks is that the Bengals defense forced turnovers and gave Cincinnati a chance to get back in this game. They just didn't capitalize.
13 points scored
The Browns defense had been terrible yet the stripes were only able to put 13 points on the board against them. They were shut out until the fourth quarter and that's simply inexcusable. Yes, Chase wasn't playing but to only score 13 points against what had been a bad Browns defense is pathetic.
The Bengals must have gotten all of their scoring out of their system last week against the Falcons because it was nothing doing on Monday night.
There were a lot of gross stats from this game but these are the ones I went with. Which ones are you rolling with?