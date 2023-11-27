Steelers social media takes a shot at beloved Cincinnati staple after beating Bengals
Losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers hurt more than just any loss. Cincinnati Bengals fans hate the Steelers and everything about them so seeing the black and yellow rub things in their face stings significantly more than it does with any other fanbase or team.
The Steelers didn't hold back from talking trash following their 16-10 win over Cincinnati. The social media team made it personal by tweeting "Crushed it" with an image of a crushed can of Skyline Chili, a beloved classic in the Queen City.
Every city has something that they cherish and for Cincinnati, that's Skyline Chili. The Bengals will get another crack at the Steelers again in a little under a month, as they'll square off on December 23rd. Hopefully, the Bengals can get their revenge and flex on the Steelers after that game.