Steelers vs. Bengals best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Trust Ja’Marr Chase)
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Bengals-Steelers matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Cincinnati Bengals are a much different team to end the 2023 season, as Jake Browning will be under center for the foreseeable future after Joe Burrow injured his wrist in Week 11.
That is a downgrade for most of Cincy’s offense, but there is still some value in taking a few players on the Bengals to score a touchdown this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh, who fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week, is hoping to turn things around on offense. Will it happen in Week 12?
Here are my favorite touchdown scorer picks for this matchup:
If you’re considering betting on this game you can do so at FanDuel Sportsbook and claim a great welcome offer for new users. Any new user that signs up with the link below and places a $5 wager will receive $150 in bonus bets (if their bet wins)!
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook here!
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Steelers vs. Bengals
- Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer
- Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer
- Jaylen Warren anytime touchdown scorer
Ja’Marr Chase anytime touchdown scorer
This is a bit of a dart throw since Burrow is out and Browning is making his first career start for the Bengals, but if there’s anyone to trust it’s Chase.
Chase had a touchdown grab on Thursday last week with Browning under center, and he was targeted four times by the backup quarterback.
Trusting the Bengals’ passing attack will be tough, but Chase is one of the few players I’d consider betting on.
Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer
Bengals running back Joe Mixon has found the end zone in four straight weeks, and he could be in line for a big workload with Browning under center.
Mixon has at least 11 carries in every game this season, including 21 touches (16 carries, five receptions) in Week 11.
He should have a solid game against a Pittsburgh team allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season.
Jaylen Warren anytime touchdown scorer
Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren had a massive game in Week 11, and he could be taking over the No. 1 running back role for the Steelers.
Warren scored a 75-yard scamper in Week 11, and he finished the day with nine carries and three receptions.
Over the last four weeks, Warren has touch totals of 10, 14, 19 and 12, scoring a touchdown in two of those games. He’s the Steeler I would consider wagering on in this matchup.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.