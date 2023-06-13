Stefon Diggs situation should make Bengals fans even more thankful for Tee Higgins
One of the biggest storylines for the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason has been what kind of extension Tee Higgins will earn from the team or if he receives one before the regular season. Even with all of the drama that could surround the situation, Higgins has been nothing but a class act during this process.
This is not the case for Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills, who, despite not being in a situation where he needs a new contract, has decided he doesn't want to show up for mandatory minicamp. As Tom Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday morning, Diggs is making plenty of money due to the extension he earned last year and the deal isn't one that's "tradeable".
Dov Kleiman noted that the last time Diggs was playing in a game, he was screaming at his quarterback in a loss to none other than the Bengals. Kleiman said "Skipping camp is more likely to do with the team than his contract." but this seems ridiculous. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's not going to have it much better anywhere else.
Stefon Diggs news puts Tee Higgins situation into perspective
Higgins actually would have a reason to be pulling what Diggs is pulling right now. He's only under contract for one more season (making $2.9 million) and is one of the best wide receivers in the league yet he's at camp with a smile on his face.
When asked about his situation, Higgins has responded with nothing but classy comments. He's committed to the Bengals (at least for this year) and wanting to win. Diggs, meanwhile, is throwing a tantrum for who knows what reason.
Bengals fans should be thrilled that Tee Higgins is a part of this organization and wants to continue to be a part of this organization.