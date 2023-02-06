There's still a chance that the Bengals lose both of their main coordinators
The Cincinnati Bengals have experienced back-to-back successful seasons and that means that other teams needing a new head coach are going to want to talk to their coordinators.
Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has interviewed with the Colts and Cardinals while defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has also spoken with the Cardinals. Anarumo is scheduled to have a second interview with the Cardinals on Friday while Callahan has been informed that he's no longer in the running.
Callahan might not be in the running for the Cardinals job anymore but he has a second interview scheduled with the Colts.
Could the Bengals lose both of their main coordinators?
The Bengals have been able to flip the script and become a contender because of the consistency they've had in their coaching staff. Only the Chiefs have had their coordinators for longer and look at who the two teams remaining in the AFC were this year. Consistency is a huge factor for these teams getting where they need to be.
If Callahan ends up landing the Colts job, he'll be taking over a mess of a team right now. They had four different quarterbacks in 2022 and haven't been able to find consistency at that position since Andrew Luck shockingly retired before the 2019 season.
If Anarumo lands in Arizona, he'll have a quarterback but not much else.
Both gentlemen would have top five picks with their respective teams though, which would help them build a stronger team.
Bengals fans are hoping that the team can retain both Callahan and Anarumo but these guys have worked hard to get to this point so they deserve an opportunity to run their own team.