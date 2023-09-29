Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 4?
When the NFL put together the 2023 regular season schedule, they likely expected this Week 4 match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets to be the most anticipated game of the week. That's why they picked it for Sunday Night Football.
It made sense why this was the case. The Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers and the hype was through the roof for an organization who hasn't sniffed the playoffs in over a decade. Pitting Rodgers and the Jets against a powerhouse like the Chiefs felt like a perfect recipe for a memorable Sunday night game.
But alas, it wasn't meant to be. Rodgers was injured on the fourth snap of his Jets career and is out for the season. It's now Zach Wilson "leading" the charge and the results have not been good, as they've lost their last two games. Meanwhile, KC dropped their first game of the season but have won their last two.
Sunday Night Football Week 4: Jets vs. Chiefs
We've still yet to actually see Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers square off. In 2019, the Chiefs hosted the Packers after Mahomes had an injury that sidelined him for two games. In 2021, Rodgers missed a game in Kansas City due to COVID protocols. And now, even with a new team, Rodgers won't be playing against Mahomes.
Will we never get to see these two go head-to-head?
According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are big favorites in this game despite being the road team. They're favored by 9.5 points, meaning they'd be double-digit point favorites if the game were in Kansas City.