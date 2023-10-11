Who is playing Sunday Night Football in Week 6?
To say that the Sunday Night Football matchups have been mostly disappointing to this point would be an understatement. This week's matchup could be yet another Sunday night blowout, as it'll be the Buffalo Bills against the New York Giants in what should be a lopsided game.
The Bills entered the season as one of the main Super Bowl favorites but they lost to Jacksonville in London last weekend and now sit at 3-2.
The Giants made the playoffs last year so a lot of people were hyping them up this offseason. They have been abysmal through the first five games of the year and could be in contention for the worst team in the league, quite frankly.
Sunday Night Football Week 6: Bills vs. Giants
FanDuel has the Bills as 14-point favorites and no one is surprised to see that given how good Buffalo has looked and how bad the Giants have looked so far.
The Bills are now back to the second-place spot in the AFC East after the Dolphins destroyed these very same Giants so they need to win this game to reclaim that top spot. As for the Giants, they'll be one of the many teams vying for the number one pick in next year's draft. That's how bad they've looked through the first month of the season.
It's a shame that this game can't be flexed out of the primetime spot because this one will likely result in another blowout. Crazier things have happened though.
