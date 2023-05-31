Super Bowl Locations for 2024, 2025 & Beyond
The Super Bowl is the biggest event in sports and it switches locations every year. Where will it be held in 2024, 2025, and even further down the road?
This past year, Super Bowl LVII, which pitted the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles, was held in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl LVI, which saw the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals was held in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The year before that, Super Bowl LV, saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevail over the Chiefs in their home stadium in Tampa.
Where is the next game set to take place?
Future Super Bowl locations
Super Bowl LVIII, which hopefully will feature the Bengals, is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, opened in the 2020 season so it makes sense that the league wants it to host the biggest game in all of sports.
Super Bowl LIX, which hopefully sees the Bengals repeat as Super Bowl champions, is going to be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans has hosted 10 Super Bowls to this point and when it hosts its 11th in 2025, it'll then be tied with Miami for the most Super Bowls hosted by one city, according to Pro Football Network.
Super Bowl LX will be held in Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This will be the first Super Bowl held in Santa Clara since the Denver Broncos took down the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.
Beyond that, we don't know where the big game will be held. All we can hope for is that the Bengals will be playing in those games!