Taysom Hill and other Saints that can wreck Week 6 for the Bengals
It's always tough coming off of a division loss, especially one where the Cincinnati Bengals were set up perfectly to take the division lead. It is good to see the defense do well against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but issues that have been present since Week 1, especially playcalling, continue to persist.
The Bengals and Who Dey Nation hope to rectify these issues and get back to .500 this week against the Saints on the road, who are coming off a high-scoring, 39-32 win over the Seahawks. This also doubles as a sort of return home for Bengals' studs Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who, as you've been hearing for the last two season, played together at LSU.
This will also be the second time the Bengals have gone up against former quarterback Andy Dalton since he left the organization, assuming Winston is still out due to a nagging back injury.
While the Saints have struggled to be consistent and have clear issues themselves, there are still quite a few players from their squad that can wreck this week for the Bengals.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
Taysom Hill
Taysom Hill continues to be one of the most versatile players in the NFL, scoring four of the Saints' five touchdowns against the Seahawks. His rushing attack tends to be his most devastating, however, he can score through the air as well, which he proved this past Sunday.
So far, the Bengals' defense has looked great this year, only allowing 17.8 points per game, which puts them at eighth in the league, but they'll have to face a new obstacle in scheming around Hill, who's a Jack-of-all-Trades.
Currently, he sits at six total touchdowns on the season, five coming on the ground and one more through the air. Yes, two/thirds of those touchdowns came last game against the Seahawks, who are second to last in scoring defense, however, I'm certain Hill can still have big performances against some of the better defenses in the NFL.
Hill is who I'm most worried about in this contest, but the Saints have a lot of weapons to watch out for on offense besides him. Their receiving core is a very good unit consisting of Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and rookie Chris Olave, and if they return from their injuries this week they'll no doubt be a force to be reckoned with.
And there is someone else on the offense just as capable of wrecking a great Bengals defense as Hill...