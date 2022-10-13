Taysom Hill and other Saints that can wreck Week 6 for the Bengals
Alvin Kamara
After missing Week 4 with a rib injury, Kamara came back strong against the Seahawks this past week, recording 103 yards on 23 carries as well as 91 more on 6 receptions. Like Taysom Hill, Kamara is very versatile and can get it going through the ground game or through the air.
While he has yet to record a touchdown -- rushing or receiving -- on the season, I wouldn't be surprised if he manages to get one here, even if he is going against a very good Bengals defense. He's coming off his best game of this young season, with almost 200 yards from scrimmage.
The Saints are currently in the top 10 in total rushing yards on the season, and number six at the moment for rushing touchdowns. Kamara has contributed more to the former than the prior, but the point still stands that he is someone who can easily have a big game, especially considering most of the attention will likely be on Taysom Hill, who had three rushing touchdowns and 112 yards in their last outing against Seattle.
While the Saints' offense has playmakers at almost every skill position, there are a couple of players on a 26th-ranked defense that could give a struggling Bengals' offense some trouble.