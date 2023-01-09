Ted Karras is excited for the Bengals to eliminate the Ravens from the playoffs
Following their 27-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals celebrated their AFC North title with cigars in their locker room. These two teams will meet up again in the same location next week in the Wild Card round and starting center Ted Karras couldn't be more fired up for the rematch.
Following the game, Karras spoke to the media amidst the cigar celebrations and said that he's looking forward to eliminating the Ravens from the playoffs. He noted that that is where the focus for this Bengals squad will be as they prepare for their Wild Card opponent.
Ted Karras kicks off the trash-talking for the Bengals
Karras is in his first year with the Bengals after they went to work improving their offensive line this season. He's been a wonderful addition to their o-line and has continued to be a massive cheerleader for this team. I'd almost say that he's filled C.J. Uzomah's role as being the voice this locker room needs.
The Bengals are fired up heading into the playoffs and rightfully so after they got gypped by the league with the seedings. Knocking the Ravens out of the postseason and ending their season would be the perfect start to this round of playoff games for the Bengals.