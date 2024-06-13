Ted Karras reacts to signing new contract extension with Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals solidified the center spot for another season by signing Ted Karras to a one-year contract extension that will keep the starting center under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
Karras has played the past two seasons as a member of the Bengals, and he's excited about the opportunity to continue his career in Cincinnati.
"I'm grateful the Karras family and the Brown family get to keep working together because we've both been in the league for a long time," Karras said at mandatory minicamp. "It's the first time we've come together and been on the same team. I love what they're doing. The ultimate goal is to get it done. I want to get it done for Mr. Brown and the Brown family and we have the guys to do it.
"I couldn't have asked for a better city to welcome me," Karras added. "With the Cincy Hats, I feel it. And I think we all feel it as a team. We owe it to this town, we owe it to this organization to go out there and get it done."
Karras is also happy that he gets to avoid the anxiety and uncertainty that comes with playing on the last year of a contract.
"Anytime you go into a year where it's the last year of your contract, it's always a heightened sense of anxiety," Karras said. "I'm not afraid of that either. I've done that many times in my career, but that's why I'm so thankful to this organization for offering me a great deal."
Center is one of the most important, and potentially underrated, positions in the entire NFL. When you've got a good one, it's important to keep him on the roster, and that's exactly what the Bengals are doing with Karras.